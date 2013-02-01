Local author signs travel guide on July 7

July 2018
Local author Rick Quinn will be telling tall tales from the road and signing copies of the new road trip guide, “RoadTrip America Arizona and New Mexico: 25 Scenic Side Trips,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 7 at Costco Warehouse, 1646 W. Montebello Ave.
The new travel guide offers readers: 25 scenic alternative routes off major Interstates in Arizona and New Mexico; easy-to read, full-color route maps with points of interest, mileage, and more; up-to-date insider tips for getting the most out of each route and staying safe; and phone numbers, websites and visitor info for parks, attractions, and out-of-the-ordinary lodging & dining.
The event is free, but a Costco membership card is required for admittance to the store.
The guide was researched and written by native Arizonan and adventure traveler Rick Quinn, whose road trips have taken him from Tierra del Fuego to Alaska and San Francisco to Washington D.C. A photographer, travel writer, and anthropologist, Quinn also is an expert on the topography, history, and culture of the American southwest and how best to enjoy its wonders by automobile.
