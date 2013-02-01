Locals get tour discounts at Taliesin West

June 2018
Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert laboratory located in Scottsdale, offers specials throughout the summer including discounts on the signature Insights Tour and a celebration for the famous architect’s 151st birthday.
Taliesin West is offering the following specials on Insights Tours:
The Insight Tour highlights the best of Taliesin West. See indoor and outdoor spaces blend while visiting Wright’s private quarters and living room, the gracious Taliesin West “Garden Room,” the drafting studio and the Music Pavilion. Plus, enjoy personal walk-throughs of the Cabaret Theater, Kiva room and Wright’s private office.
To guarantee a spot on an Insights Tour, reservations are strongly suggested and can be booked on the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation’s website.
