Members sought for Ethics Commission

April 2018
The city of Phoenix is seeking applicants to its Ethics Commission. The Ethics Commission investigates allegations of ethical violations by elected officials or board and commission members. A first review of applicants to the Ethics Commission will be held by the city’s Judicial Selection Advisory Board (JSAB) on or after Monday, April 16.
The Commission consists of five members recommended by the JSAB and approved by seven or more members of the City Council. The Commission is authorized to receive allegations of ethical violations, investigate, take testimony, and engage in any other action to the extent permitted and established by law to oversee investigation and enforcement of Phoenix’s gift policy and conflicts of interest related to elected officials and board and commission members.
Criteria for membership on the Ethics Commission include:
Each member must be a Phoenix resident and a registered Arizona voter who has been continuously registered with the same political party, or registered as unaffiliated with a political party, for five or more years immediately preceding appointment.
Two Commission members must be registered members of the Democratic Party, two must be members of the Republican Party, and one must be registered with no party affiliation.
In making its member recommendations, the JSAB will consider the diversity of Phoenix’s population, and once appointed, members will serve a term of five years unless otherwise specified. Members will not receive a salary or otherwise be compensated except for reimbursement of reasonable parking fees near Phoenix City Hall.
The Ethics Commission membership application and submission instructions are available at: https://www.phoenix.gov/piosite/Documents/Ethics_Application_Fillable.pdf
Tagged advisory, board, Ethics, Ethics Commission, JSAB, Phoenix