Pets, owners get pampered at event

February 2018
Pets and their families can enjoy a posh beauty treatment as they help raise money for RESCUE (Reducing Euthanasia at Shelters through Commitment and Underlying Education), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at Mane Attraction Salon, 3156 E. Camelback Road.
Mane Attraction Salon is once again joining forces with RESCUE, a local nonprofit animal rescue organization, for the 16th Annual Beauty to the RESCUE event to help find loving homes for the more than 45,000 unwanted pets dropped off at shelters across Arizona.
New this year, Mane Attraction Salon is holding a raffle benefitting the cause with fabulous prizes including a Year of Beauty ($1,000 value), $500 cash, and a Bumble and Bumble product basket ($500 value). Tickets will be on sale at 1 for $5, 10 for $45 or 20 for $80, through March 4, in the salon and online. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to RESCUE.
On Saturday, March 3, browse boutique vendor booths offering everything from artisan jewelry to fresh baked goods—all while supporting your favorite furry friends. This will also be your chance to purchase last-minute raffle tickets before the lucky winners are selected on March 4. No services for pets will be available at this year’s event.
“We have a special place in our hearts for the pets RESCUE helps,” says Beate Ong, who owns and operates Mane Attraction with husband and fellow stylist Kendall Ong. “Healthy animals are being euthanized because they are not adopted and placed in loving homes. The real beneficiaries of this event will be the huggable animals that are adopted at this outstanding and important event.”
For more information about RESCUE, visit www.azrescue.org. For more information about Mane Attraction Salon, call 602-956-2996.
