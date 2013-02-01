Phoenix seeks ‘Outstanding’ youth

February 2018
The City of Phoenix Outstanding Young Man and Young Woman (OYMYW) of the Year program recognizes and honors the outstanding achievements of young people, enhances the perception of youth and raises community awareness of the positive contributions of youth. Applications are due by Feb. 26.
Each year, 16 high school students are selected as council district winners and recognized at an event, along with the teacher who inspired them the most. Each of the district winners will receive a cash award. From the district winners, the two overall winners will be announced and each will receive an additional cash award.
Winners from each council district, and the citywide Young Man and Young Woman of the Year, will be recognized at an event and in city publicity materials. District winners also will have an opportunity to participate in citywide programs and special appearances to promote youth issues.
To be considered for the program, you must meet the following criteria:
To begin the application process, click here.
