Phx among country’s fastest-growing economies

January 2018
By Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton
Great cities must have strong economies – quality jobs with opportunity that can lift everyone. We’ve worked overtime to build that kind of economy in Phoenix, and the latest indicators show that our investments and hard work are paying off.
This year, Phoenix earned a spot in the Top 10 for the nation’s fastest-growing economies, and median wages rose by 7.6 percent – the highest increase of any city in the county. Not only do Phoenix jobs pay better, but there are more of them too: we’ve cut the unemployment rate in half from where it was six years ago.
How did we get here? Since 2012, we’ve pursued investments to make our economy more innovation-based, we’ve sought to grow trade and exports, we’re working with local companies to help them grow, and we’ve put a greater focus on helping residents learn the skills they need to compete in today’s economy.
And though we’re on the right track – we’re just getting started, and what we’ve done in 2017 will pay dividends in the near future.
Phoenix is growing its bioscience resources. On the Phoenix Biomedical Campus in downtown, city investments helped open the University of Arizona’s 10-story Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building, which will bring world-class researchers and physicians to our community and help attract top talent. Up north, on the Arizona Biomedical Corridor near Desert Ridge, a partnership among Phoenix, Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic will help build the 150,000-square foot Health Solutions Innovation Center that will transform medical education and health care for the entire country.
Efforts to make Phoenix a more global, trade-focused city is paying dividends, too. Our city opened its second trade office – in Hermosillo – adding to the one in Mexico City. Already, one Mexican manufacturing firm served through the Hermosillo office has made a $2.2 million investment in a facility near our Sky Harbor International Airport, which will give it convenient access to other global markets.
The news that ASU will re-locate its Thunderbird School of Global Management to downtown Phoenix will only help our city grow our international reach.
Our approach has also been to recruit companies that fit the skilled-workforce model, and work with existing local companies to help them grow. We successfully attracted 32 new companies this past year, and Phoenix became third in the nation for high-tech job growth. The city’s economic development team visited nearly 1,000 business to find out how to best connect employers with local talent, and more than 55 companies indicated plans for expansion within the next year. That’s exciting.
What many of these companies told us is that when they expand, they need skilled workers to fill those jobs.
To grow that pool of human capital, the city got to work and assisted more than 75,000 job seekers through our three career centers this year alone. And we launched “sector-specific” strategies in construction, advanced business services and risk management that brought together private partners and job seekers looking to earn new certifications and apprenticeships. Phoenix now boasts a workforce in which more than 60 percent of workers hold jobs in advanced industries such as business and financial services, precision manufacturing, health and life sciences, and technology. That’s a promising sign for our future.
Rebuilding an economy isn’t easy – and it’s a long road. But the proof that we’ve made the right choices is in our results. Whether we’re building biomedical research facilities or supporting companies looking to expand business across the borders, Phoenix is committed to creating new economic opportunity everywhere we can.