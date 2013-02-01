Public libraries a great resource for students

August 2018
By Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams
Back to school time is a fresh opportunity to instill a love of learning and offer new encouragement to our students. In Phoenix, we know it’s important to provide access to education and opportunity for our youth because when our students succeed, our city succeeds.
That’s why Phoenix libraries strive to offer not just a wealth of knowledge, but also resources and opportunities for our youth. As the school year begins, I encourage you to make visiting the library part of your family’s routine.
At all library branches, students can find study spaces and help with homework by accessing online research databases.
A Phoenix library card also gets you experiences with a Culture Pass. Theses passes, provided by Act One AZ, offer free admission to several local arts and cultural institutions. These arts and culture experiences broaden the horizons and help open up the world to our youth.
Through the MACH1 programs at Burton Barr Central Library, students can also have fun by working on crafts and projects or by learning code, not even realizing they’re picking up valuable new skills.
And although the school year just began, it’s never too early to think about college. College Depot is a college access center located at Burton Barr that offers free services, also available in Spanish.
First generation college students may feel they don’t have anyone to guide them through the process of researching and applying for college and financial aid. Staff at College Depot are available to help navigate the process.
College Depot is about breaking down barriers because everyone should have access to a quality education, and accessing it is the first step.
When Burton Barr reopened this summer, College Depot was able to expand—tripling in size by adding 8,000 square feet and 66 new computers, and increasing capacity for programs and events.
College Depot staff can offer students one-on-one appointments and workshops to help with college planning, applications, exploring careers and majors, reviewing personal statements, and helping with financial aid forms and scholarships.
Learning doesn’t end at a certain age—it’s never too late to pursue an education. College Depot offers Career Online High School for adults to earn an accredited high school diploma and career certificate online. Advisors can also offer guidance with resumes and career paths.
As parents send their children back to school, safety is of upmost importance. I urge residents to drive carefully—be alert, slow down near schools, stop for children crossing the street, and stop for buses loading and unloading kids.
This school year, I wish your students and family a successful year with renewed inspiration to
achieve your goals.