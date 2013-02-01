School district seeks bus drivers, cafeteria staff

July 2018
Phoenix Union High School District is holding a Job Fair on Monday, July 16, specifically seeking bus drivers and bus assistants and cafeteria workers for the 2018-19 school year. Transportation and Food Service department personnel will be on hand to interview and answer questions.
The job fair will take place 8-11 a.m. at the Phoenix Union District Offices (Center for Educational Excellence), 4502 N. Central Ave.
Bus drivers and assistants work a guaranteed six-hour shift with additional earning opportunities. The position is nine months, with full benefits, including paid school holidays and spring and winter breaks. Bus drivers start up to $15.75 per hour with hiring bonus available. Bus assistants start at $10.53-$11.15 per hour.
Cafeteria positions are nine months, working part-time up to 19.75 hours a week, earning $10.53 per hour.
Bus drivers and assistants start July 30. Cafeteria workers start Aug. 2. The 2018-19 school year begins Aug. 6.
For more information, go to www.phoenixunion.org/jobs.
