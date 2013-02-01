Shopping center finds new footing

August 2018
The Esplanade last fall completed a 12-month revitalization that kicked off a comeback for this landmark mixed-use campus.
Led by a partnership of California-based LBA Realty, who purchased the estimated 1-million-square-foot development located at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Camelback Road, The Esplanade’s wall-to-wall renovation has attracted high-profile companies such as CBRE, Alliance Residential, Cushman & Wakefield, BDO, Goldwater Bank and more.
Combined with new amenities such as the state-of-the-art E-Center, six on-site restaurants, luxury high-rise living, six hotels and 36 golf holes all within 1 mile, The Esplanade is once again influencing the Camelback Corridor’s recent renaissance.
Designed by Gensler & Associates, with landscaping design by SWA, this yearlong renovation stripped away decades of dated design details to create a clean, modern and attractive mixed-use workplace environment. The plaza was transformed thanks to modern desert landscaping and stylish outdoor seating, while all entryways, signage and the secured underground parking were all reconfigured for better, more intuitive way finding.
All common areas, including each building’s lobby, were upgraded with modern yet timeless finishes and furnishings, while all exterior lighting has been updated with eco-friendly LED lighting.
Today, The Esplanade has surpassed 80 percent occupancy. For more information, visit http://www.esplanadephx.com.
