Stories and crafts at museum in June

June 2018
Families can enjoy hands-on children’s storytelling and crafts for $5 this month at Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 E. Washington St. Meet Arizona children’s book authors then get crafty making fun story related crafts to take home at each Arizona Authors Summertime Storytelling & Craft Saturday.
Programs are every Saturday in June from 10 a.m. to noon and include museum admission for the participant. This storytelling and crafts program was made possible by Bookmans, Changing Hands and the Pueblo Grande Museum Auxiliary.
Parents can register online at http://www.pueblogrande.com or check-in at the front desk each Saturday to participate. All participants must be accompanied by an adult; there is no program fee for adults.
The schedule includes:
JUNE 9 – “Starry Gets Lost” by Phoebe Fox
Life is good for Starry the Sheep, who lives in her schoolyard pen under the apple tree. But when the children and teachers leave for a field trip, Starry is left behind. Not understanding that her friends will return, the little sheep sets off to find them. From the scent of orange blossoms to a prickly rose bush and noisy barking dog, new sights, sounds, and smells surround and overwhelm her. When Starry discovers she’s lost, she must muster the courage to find her way back home.
JUNE 16 – “Up Up Up” by Michael Hale
Everyone is invited to a birthday party on the 10th floor, the elevator seems to be the best way UP UP UP. But is it? This humorous story told mostly in pictures is about sticking together and finding your way.
JUNE 23 – “My Magic Hat Rules” by Debi Novotny
Follow a magic hat to school where you’ll learn new reading rules! This delightful book will charm and delight with rhythmic narration and whimsical illustrations that are perfect for early readers. You will surely be inspired to use your own magic hat to create and read new words together.
JUNE 30 – “Goodbye Brings Hello” by Dianne White
There are many ways of letting go. With each goodbye, a new hello. From being pushed on a swing to learning how to pump your legs yourself, from riding a beloved trike to mastering your first bike ride, milestones are exciting but hard; they mean saying goodbye to one moment in order to welcome the next. This cheerfully illustrated ode to change gently empowers readers to brave life’s milestones, both large and small.
For more information, visit www.pueblogrande.com or call 602-495-0901.
Tagged crafts, June, kids, museum, Pueblo Grande Museum, stories, story time, summer