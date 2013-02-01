‘Taliesin Next’ Speaker Series launches in March

March 2018
Visitors have a whole new reason to frequent Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Taliesin West with the debut of a new speaker series, Taliesin Next, that explores how Wright’s legacy can inform the future while continuing to influence innovators to create a more beautiful and sustainable world.
Speakers of Taliesin Next present their ideas through a variety of perspectives as diverse as the great architect’s multifaceted legacy. Speakers will travel from the past to the future of Wright’s legacy through topics such as the quest for sustainability, Wright’s interchange with Japan and understanding how our cognitive experience of the built environment shapes our lives.
“As we embrace the rich history of innovation and social good at Taliesin and Taliesin West, we also explore what this can mean for our future,” said Foundation President and CEO Stuart Graff. “With Taliesin Next, we’re inviting the community into this conversation about how to live and build better.”
Most talks will take place in Taliesin West’s Music Pavilion or Cabaret Theatre, 12345 N. Taliesin Drive, Scottsdale. Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation members receive free or reduced admission for all events. The schedule includes:
• 6:30 p.m. March 14: In Between Space: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Interchange with Japan. Speaker: Ken Oshima. Cost is $25 ($15 for members or students) • 6:30 p.m. March 21: How the Built Environment Shapes our Lives. Speaker: Sarah Williams Goldhagen. Cost is $25 ($15 for members or students)
• 6:30 p.m. March 28: “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” Screening and Q&A. Speaker: Tom Desch. Cost is $15 (free for members or students)
6:30 p.m. April 4: The Stones of Taliesin West: Frank Lloyd Wright and the Petroglyphs of Paradise Valley. Speakers: Kathryn Leonard and Aaron Wright. Cost is $25 ($15 for members or students)
• 6:30 p.m. April 11: Preserving the Future: Conserving the Values of a Living Institution. Speaker: Fred Prozzillo. Admission is FREE (but registration required)
• 6:30 p.m. April 24: AZ H2O + Art (In collaboration with Arizona Humanities). Speaker: Jim Ballinger. Admission is FREE (but registration required)
• 6:30 p.m. April 25: The Storytellers Project, part of the USA Today Network. Hosts: Megan Finnerty and The Arizona Republic Columnist Catherine Reagor (among other storytellers). Cost is $12 ($10 for members)
• 6:30 p.m. May 2: Documenting Wright. Speaker: Jeff Goodman. Cost is $15 (free for members or students)
This year marks 80 years since the renowned architect staked his claim in the desert foothills of the McDowell Mountains and began building his winter home and studio Taliesin West, thus creating his Arizona legacy. What has become known as a thriving, living laboratory, today Taliesin West continues its purpose to foster continued innovation, experiment with forward-thinking design and explore Wright’s principles in the modern world and beyond.
A national historic landmark, Taliesin West is considered one of Wright’s most personal creations and among the purest expressions of his architectural principles. It is one of few historic sites in the country where visitors are encouraged to see, touch, feel, sit, admire and experience the property just the way one would as Wright’s personal guest.
An up-to-date schedule of Taliesin Next speakers, as well as event updates and information on reserving tickets, is available at http://franklloydwright.org/TaliesinNext/.
