V-Week celebrates artistic women
February 2018
Phoenix Center for the Arts invites the community to a week of programming centered around women. V-Week will be held Feb. 13-17 at the Center’s downtown Phoenix campus, 1202 N. 3rd St.
This inaugural event seeks to delve deeper into conversations and movements that society has largely avoided or suppressed in the past. All proceeds will be donated to Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence and Spotlight on the Resistance.
V-Week events will start at 7 p.m. each day, with an additional matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17. Each event will feature a different topic and group of women, followed by a performance with all female performers, including music and comedy. The week will be capped by performances of The Vagina Monologues in Spanish and English.
The cost for tickets to each event is $10, available at the door or in advance here. A weeklong pass is available for just $30. The Center also offers “pay what you can” ticketing at the door.
Doors open 30 minutes before each event. The Programming Schedule includes:
- Feminist Variety Show and Luz de la Luna, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 13
- You’re Really Pretty for a Girl in a Wheelchair, curated by Brenna Bean, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. A small group of passionate and strong-willed women bring to light important and semi-scandalous issues that differently-abled females encounter every day. This gang of wheelchair-using ladies will present candid and humorous insight into the life of a woman with a physical disability, that others may or may not be too afraid to ask.
- Hot Mess Presents: Lady Time, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. The ladies of Hot Mess will answer the audience’s burning questions about love, relationships and just how long to cook a turkey in the microwave.
- JaxN Reed, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 14. Comprised of Jacque Arend and Stacey Reed Hanlon, JaxN Reed is a long-running house troupe at The Torch Theatre. Performing together for a solid twelve years, this improv duo has traveled, performed and taught across the United States, including shows in New York, Washington D.C., Austin, San Diego and Pittsburgh.
- Honoring Indigenous Women, We Are Sacred, curated by Candace Hamana, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15. “We hope to engage a community of bold and inspiring women who want to connect and understand the issues that Native American women face, often at disproportionately higher rates,” Hamana said. “We also hope to share stories of triumph, courage and the empowerment that comes from our individual cultures and traditional teachings that taught us all women are sacred.”
- Los Monólogos de la Vagina, directed by Nuvia Enriquez, in Spanish, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16.
- The Vagina Monologues, directed by Kelsey Potter, 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Feb. 17.
Free parking is available in the Phoenix Center for the Arts parking lot. Enter on 3rd Street, just North of Moreland. Street parking also available on Moreland.
Proceeds donated to: Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence and Spotlight on the Resistance. For more about Phoenix Center for the Arts, visit phoenixcenterforthearts.org or call 602-254-3100.
Tagged celebration, Phoenix Center for the Arts, V-Week, Vagina Monologues, women