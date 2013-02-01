Variety of materials reflect AZ history

May 2018
The Arizona Memory Project has expanded with three new collections of digital federal materials from the State of Arizona Research Library including:
Arizona Mines and Minerals – Federal Materials
Arizona National Parks, Forests, and Other Public Lands – Federal Materials
Colorado River and Dams – Federal Materials
“These new collections are comprised of dozens of materials from our Federal Documents collection that reflect the unique history of mining, public lands, and the Colorado River in Arizona,” said Amelia Raines, Federal Documents Librarian. “They include valuable resources such as federal reports about Arizona mines and mining practices, guides from the National Park Service, and histories of dams along the Colorado River.”
“The Arizona Memory Project provides access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions,” said Secretary Reagan. “Visitors to the site will find some of the best examples of government documents, photographs, maps, and multimedia that chronicle Arizona’s past and present.”
The State of Arizona Research Library is the Regional Federal Depository Library for Arizona. For more information about locating and accessing federal government publications or information, please contact Federal Documents Librarian Amelia Raines (araines@azlibrary.gov). The Arizona Memory Project and additional online resources are available at the Digital Arizona Library, https://azlibrary.gov/dazl.
The State of Arizona Research Library is a part of the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Arizona Secretary of State. Additional physical materials may be viewed at the Polly Rosenbaum Archives and History Building, 1901 W. Madison St.
Tagged Arizona, Arizona Memory Project, history, library, National Park Service, research