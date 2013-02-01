Voice, dance classes for seniors

January 2018
Jewish Family & Children’s Service offers a new and expanded session of participatory Creative Aging classes for older adults beginning the week of Jan. 22.
Creative Aging is a national initiative based on studies showing that older adults live longer and better if they are actively involved in the Arts. The movement is aimed at fostering an understanding of the vital relationship between creative expression and quality of life for older adults.
“JFCS is dedicated to helping to ensure the highest quality of life for people at any age,” says Ellie Schwartzberg, JFCS Vice President of Older Adults and Jewish Community Services. “We are pleased to be able to offer so many varied classes to help engage the minds, bodies and spirits of older adults. Our participants range from 63 to 92.”
“According to the US Census Bureau, one in four people in Arizona will be over age 60 by the year 2020,” reports Janet Arnold, JFCS Director of the Creative Aging program. “We need to find innovative ways to keep our older adults actively engaged. Creative Aging is based on an ‘assets approach’ to aging, emphasizing what “can” be done rather than what limitations there might be.”
A new round of classes begins the week of Jan. 22. A Voice class as well as a Senior chorus will be held at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn in Phoenix. Both are led by Dan Kurek, who has 35 years experience teaching music and working in musical theater. The voice class offers small group instruction with individual time; the chorus sings contemporary music.
New this session is Israeli Dance, offered at Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th St., in Scottsdale on Tuesday afternoons from 2-3 p.m., starting Jan.23. Classes are taught by Nancy Stone who has many years experience in dance.
All classes are open to adults 60 or older. Registration fees vary. Registration is available on the JFCS website: www.jfcsaz.org/creativeaging, by contacting janet.rees@jfcsaz.org, or calling 480-599-7198.
Funding for the classes comes from the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, the Arizona Commission on the Arts and private funders.
Tagged chorus, classes, dance, Jewish Family and Children's Services, JFCS, Phoenix, seniors, singing