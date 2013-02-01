Website mgmt., marketing workshop set for April

March 2018
Join Phoenix small business leaders for a valuable workshop offered by the City of Phoenix Neighborhood Service Department in collaboration with City of Phoenix Community & Economic Development Department. The “Manage Your Website With Confidence” workshop, which is offered 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12 and again on April 13, is for Phoenix-based businesses only and registration in advance is required here. Seating is limited.
The one-day workshop will mostly focus on the WordPress platform, and how it can help you achieve your online goals, along with advice about digital marketing and SEO best practices. It will be taught by WordPress and digital marketing expert, Emily Journey. The workshop will be held at the Business & Workforce Development Center, 302 N. 1st Ave., 6th Floor.
Business owners attending the workshop should have been in business for 2-3 years and expect to hire at least one new employee in the next two years.
For more information, call Brock Nelson or Jesse Garcia at 602-534-2776 or e-mail: MTA@phoenix.gov.
