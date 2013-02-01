Youth compete in business start-up event

February 2018
CO+HOOTS Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Phoenix coworking community CO+HOOTS, is organizing its fourth Youth Startup Weekend Phoenix, the only event of its kind in the Southwest. This one-weekend event, held at CO+HOOTS (221 E. Indianola Ave.) from Feb. 9-11, will offer 100 local high school students a glimpse of what it takes to build a company and product from scratch. There are still spots open for youth to take advantage of this opportunity.
Building on the nationally recognized Startup Weekend model, the Foundation is bringing together business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders to help student participants pitch their own startup ideas and form their own startup teams while learning skills like coding, design, leadership, team building and critical thinking. With over 50 skilled and generous mentors, speakers and judges, students are positioned to explore an exciting weekend as an entrepreneur.
“The impact of Youth Startup Weekend on young entrepreneurs extends far beyond the fun startup experience,” says CO+HOOTS Foundation Co-Founder Jenny Poon. “It inspires critical thinking, bravery and problem-solving as diverse teams collaborate. We’re excited to bring back this event to empower youth to fulfill their potential.” Scholarships were funded by proceeds from the Third Annual Epic Lip Sync Battle on Sept. 8 and a generous matching gift from Brad Jannenga of SaaS Industries.
For tickets and volunteer opportunities, visit: https://cohoots.com/youth-startup-weekend/.
