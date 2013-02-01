Youth learn more about law enforcement

June 2018
This June and July, the Phoenix Police Department will present the Youth Police Experience to introduce children to the world of Law Enforcement.
This FREE program, held at the Mountain View Police Precinct, 2075 E. Maryland Ave., will introduce students entering 7th and 8th grade to what occurs at the Phoenix Police Department on a daily basis. This program will also provide the students the ability to build relationships with police officers and the civilians that work within the Phoenix Police Department.
On the final day, students will work with a police officer to investigate a crime scene set up especially for them. All participants will receive a T-Shirt and a certificate upon completion of the week’s activities.
This Academy is open to all students entering 7th and 8th Grades in Fall 2018. Students must reside in Phoenix or attend a school within the Phoenix city limits. There is no academic requirement; however, good behavior is required at all times. This is not a boot camp or program for rebellious teens.
Transportation to and from the police precinct is to be provided by the parent / guardian. Participants are expected to bring their lunch each day with the exception of Friday—lunch will be provided to the participants on that day.
Session One takes place June 18-22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; registration deadline is June 11. Session Two takes place July 23-27, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration deadline is July 16.
Application area available by clicking here: https://www.phoenix.gov/policesite/Documents/700_youth_experience_application.pdf.
