Local youth capture flag football trophy

A group of third- and fourth-grade North Central Phoenix students, from Madison Simis Elementary, Madison Traditional Academy and SS. Simon & Jude Cathedral School, won the Arcadia Grid Iron Winter Flag Football Championship 9-10 Age Division Game on March 3 at Arcadia High School.

After losing a heartbreaker in their first game of the season, the Vikings rattled off eight straight wins culminating in a dominating performance in the championship game. After winning a shootout (38-36) in the semifinals, the Vikings gave up a touchdown on the opening drive of the championship, but then scored 27 unanswered points for a 27-7 win.

Viking players include: Cash Adkins, Matix Bell, Parker Dixon, Wesley Griffin, Joe Jenners, Jake Keebler, Keaton Kimmel, Sam Ryan and Brodie White. The team is coached by Seth Jenners.

Grid Iron Flag Football, a program of ONE Sports Nation, has developed a unique flag football program for ages 5-15, providing real kick offs, real punts, and league-certified coaches.

ONE Sports Nation has a dual focus to prepare the student athlete for the next level of competition and keep them excited about playing sports. The programs and rules have been developed to mimic those of high school sports. For more information, visit https://www.onesportsnation.com/arcadia/football/.