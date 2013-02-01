City hosts annual Senior Safety Fair

Many City of Phoenix departments have joined forces to plan the annual Senior Safety Fair, set for 9 am. to 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave.

The event’s purpose is to highlight personal wellbeing and physical safety for older adults in their homes and neighborhoods. Special features will include document shredding, digital fingerprinting and ID kits, and unwanted prescription medicine drop-off, all offered free of charge.

Presentations will include Alzheimer’s symptoms and awareness, changing family roles, and home safety information presented by Phoenix Police. Resource information tables include materials from the Arizona Attorney General’s office, Recycle Phoenix, Neighborhood Services, local transportation options, Hospice of the Valley, A Caring Hand for Mom (and Dad), and Area Agency on Aging Senior Helpline.

Door prizes and refreshments will be provided for attendees. For more information, call 602-256-3130.