Free tax prep for low-income seniors

AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program offers free tax filing help for qualifying seniors age 50 and older, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 1-April 12 at the Sunnyslope Senior Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.

Tax prep volunteers also will be available 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Washington Activity Center, 2240 W. Citrus Way, and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave.

Volunteers will answer tax-related questions and help prepare returns for low- and middle-income seniors. The free service is first-come, first served; no appointments needed. You do not need to be a member of AARP.

For more information, visit www.aarp.org/taxaide, or call 1-888-AARPNOW.