Story telling can spark memories

Jewish Family & Children’s Service’s August Memory Café will feature the art form that is sweeping the country: Story Telling. The event takes place 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave.

Author Barbara Mark-Dreyfuss, who has been active in the JFCS Story Telling program from JFCS’ Creative Aging Project, will share one of her stories from her youth in Minneapolis. Janet Arnold Rees will introduce “Storywise,” a “thoughtfully curated collection of topics designed to spark memories, tap into experiences and create a wiser, more connected world – one story at a time.”

The program includes “story prompts” to engage the participants. Everyone who wants to share their stories will be encouraged to do so.

The Memory Café is for those with memory loss and their care partners. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required; e-mail Kathy.rood@jfcsaz.org or call Kathy at 602-452-4627.