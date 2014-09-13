A & E Briefs

iTheatre Collaborative presents: ‘Actually’

Sept. 6-21

Herberger Theater Center (Kax Stage)

222 E. Monroe St.

602-252-8497

This is the Arizona premiere of the play “Actually,” about Amber and Tom, who find their way while freshmen at Princeton University. They spend a night together, agree on drinking and on their attraction to each other, but the issue of consent is unclear. The Thursday shows are $11, tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows are $27.50 and Sunday shows cost $22 per ticket. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

‘Phoenix Unknown: World Music and Night Market’

7 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 13

The Van Buren

401 W. Van Buren St.

480-659-1641

The event features Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Café Jaleo (Colombian), Zazu (French) and many other musical groups and other performers on four stages representing more than 15 countries. Food vendors will sell items from more than 30 different countries. Tickets start at $10 each. For details, contact Kyle Dehn at kyle@statesidepresents.com, Jessica Hill at Jessica@thevanburenphx.com or visit www.thevanburenphx.com.

‘Let Your Lady Out! An Evening of Unsolicited Advice’

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14

Changing Hands Bookstore Phoenix

300 W. Camelback Road

602-274-0067

A panel of five self-appointed gurus will provide questionable advice on romance, personal finances and other topics in this immersive theater experiment from the Phoenix-based dance-comedy duo The Ladies. Delivered in the same immersive style as their 2018 hit production, “Ladies Gone Mild,” this performance will take audience members on an open-ended, self-guided tour with surprises everywhere. The Ladies are a pair of hilariously awkward, hard-working mothers trying to live their best lives. Tickets are $20 each and can be bought at the door or in advance. Visit www.wearetheladies.net.

‘BLUES IN THE NIGHT’

Sept. 13-29

Helen K. Mason

Performing Arts Center

1333 E. Washington St.

602-258-8129

The troupe will open its 2019-20 season with Sheldon Epps’ Broadway blockbuster, “BLUES IN THE NIGHT,” which traces the American musical art form of the blues. The musical features 26 popular songs including Duke Ellington’s “I’m Just a Lucky So-And-So,” Jimmy Davis’ “Lover Man,” as well as Bessie Smith’s “Reckless Blues.” The Tony-nominated musical ties together blues songs with the story of three women and a lying, cheating man. Tickets are $41 each and to learn more visit http://blacktheatretroupe.org.

Steve Spurgin

Sept. 14

Fiddler’s Dream Coffeehouse

1702 E. Glendale Ave.

602-997-9795

Singer-songwriter Steve Spurgin began his musical life with lessons in classical piano at age 5, then French horn and choral training in school. His professional music career has stretched over six decades as he has provided the backbeat for bands in rock, bluegrass and other genres. He has played behind Freddy Fender, Mason Williams, The Limeliters and the country/bluegrass band Sundance. The performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 if purchased ahead of time and $15 at the door. Visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4305183.

‘After 5 Mixer’

4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19

Arizona Opera’s Wittcoff Black Box

1636 N. Central Ave.

602-495-2195

People can connect with the local arts community at this event hosted by publisher ON Media. Business and the arts will mix as guests can indulge in sips and bites, get a behind-the-scenes look at the theater and watch an Arizona Opera singer’s performance. Admission is free for Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for non-members. Visit https://phoenixchamber.com or email Ashley Caronna at acaronna@phoenixchamber.com.

‘Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5’

Sept. 20-22

Symphony Hall

75 N. 2nd St.

602-495-1999

The Phoenix Symphony is engaging in a two-season-long celebration of the life and work of Ludwig van Beethoven in honor of his 250th birthday with one of the most well-known opening phrases in music, “Fifth Symphony.” Audiences will hear Shostakovich’s bright, lively Russian, “Festive Overture” in the first concert of the 2019-20 season. The orchestra will also perform “SWITCH” by American composer Andrew Norman, a song inspired by the exciting pace of video games. Phoenix Symphony Principal Percussionist Shaun Tilburg is featured in this concerto, playing 45 percussion instruments. Music historian Robert Greenberg will join Phoenix Symphony conductor Tito Muñoz and the orchestra to offer additional context to the program. Ticket prices vary. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 22. Visit www.phoenixsymphony.org.

Convergence Ballet presents ‘Beguile’

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Madison Center for the Arts

5601 N. 1 6th St.

602-664-7777

‘Beguile’ will feature diverse classical and contemporary dances including special artists and ballroom stars Leela Fazzuoli and Daniel Cavalo. RaShawn Hart, an Arizona native and choreographer, who earned his associate in fine arts degree in dance from Scottsdale Community College, is one of the choreographers for the highly anticipated fall contemporary program. For tickets and information, visit www.themadison.org.

‘Director’s Choice’

Ballet Arizona

Sept. 26-29

Orpheum Theatre

203 W. Adams St.

602-381-1096

Ballet Arizona will open its season with an evening featuring contemporary dances that push the boundaries of ballet and highlight masterful choreographers. The company will perform the Arizona premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Les Patineurs,” a one-act series of dance sequences imagined to take place in a Victorian-era ice rink. The company also will perform “20 Years,” a 20th anniversary ballet choreographed by artistic director Ib Andersen that emphasizes and celebrates some of the public’s favorites throughout the years. “Director’s Choice” also will include a world premiere new work choreographed by Nayon Iovino. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27; 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 29. Ticket prices vary according to the date of the show. Visit https://balletaz.org.

‘Special Engagement: Roxy Coss’

7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27

The Nash

110 E. Roosevelt St.

602-795-0464

Renowned saxophonist Roxy Coss, who released an album “The Future is Female,” will perform two shows with her band. Coss is a major force in the jazz world, having performed as the headliner at huge festivals and venues around the world. According to All About Jazz, “Just like Coltrane, Coss achieves a perfect balance of lyricism and intensity in her improvisations through a superb sense of timing, rhythmic and harmonic structure.” Coss, who is based in New York City, is the founder of the Women In Jazz Organization (WIJO) and on the jazz faculty at The Juilliard School, The New School, and the Borough of Manhattan Community College. She won the 2016 ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award. Tickets are $36 for VIP seats, $31 for preferred seating, $26 for general admission and $16 for students (ages 25 years old and under with ID, general seating only). Visit https://thenash.org.

THE HIT MEN: Musicians Hall of Fame

Rock Supergroup’

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

The Madison Center for the Arts

5601 N. 16th St.

The group honored by the Musicians Hall of Fame will take the audience on a rock and roll journey. These musicians have recorded or performed with Paul McCartney, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Carly Simon, Cat Stevens, David Bowie, Lou Reed, and members of The Who, Cheap Trick, Foreigner and dozens more rock legends. Its members have appeared on more than 85 albums. Tickets for the show are $14, $43, $65 and $74. Visit www.themadison.org.

‘Bandstand’

Dec. 6-8

Orpheum Theatre

203 W. Adams St.

800-776-7469

In this musical, America’s soldiers come home to parades and happy families in 1945. Private First Class Donny Novitski, a singer and songwriter, returns to rebuild his life with only the shirt on his back and a dream in his heart. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny gets inspired. He teams up with a motley group of fellow veterans, each an astonishing musician and they form a band unlike any the country has seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible; they find their voices and finally feel like they have a place to call home. For details, visit https://americantheatreguild.com/phoenix/bandstand/.