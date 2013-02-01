Arts festival will celebrate furry friends

Anyone who believes dogs are their best friends and felines are the cat’s pajamas might want to check out an unusual festival at Shemer Art Center.

The 2019 Furry Friends Fine Arts Festival will celebrate animal-themed artwork from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the art center at 5005 E. Camelback Road. Drawings, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, mosaics, metal and home furnishings with animal motifs will be displayed at the festival. The Arizona Humane Society will also be there to help those who want to adopt pets.

Visitors also can bring their furry friends for paw readings and children can participate in art activities. There will be an art raffle; live music; food and drink vendors including Black Cat Coffee House and Mein Man (Chinese food); and other vendors offering home and pet-related services.

The Shemer Art Center is in a home built in 1919 originally constructed for the Arcadia Water Company’s foreman. It was renovated twice before Martha Shemer bought it in 1984. She donated it to the City of Phoenix as a way to preserve it and to guarantee it would be used as a community center for residents. A gift shop at the art center provides one-of-a-kind pieces Arizona artists have created and the sculpture garden exhibits large-scale, outdoor artwork by some of the state’s premier sculptors.

The festival costs $5 per person, $10 per family and it is free for furry friends. To learn more and buy tickets visit https://shemerartcenter.org or call 602-262-4727.