‘In Tune With Nature’ music fundraiser set

The Coffee House at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St., is a hidden gem in north Phoenix. Volunteer musicians donate their skills on the first, third and fifth Saturday mornings each month in a beautiful setting dedicated to the desert, while visitors enjoy a mix of complimentary coffee, teas and treats.

To keep the music coming and the coffee flowing, Save Our Mountains Foundation hosts an “In Tune With Nature” fundraising event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. A full lineup of musicians will perform, including coffee house regulars.

Admission, as always, is free, but donations will happily be accepted. For more information, call 602-343-5125.

The center is open 365 days a year. Regular hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.