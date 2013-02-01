Theater company holds Equity auditions June 3

Arizona Theatre Company is holding general season auditions for Equity actors for the 2019/2020 Season in Phoenix. Auditions will take place on Monday, June 3, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. at the Arizona Opera Center, 1636 N. Central Ave. Enter through lobby.

Appointments are required to audition. Contact Anna Jennings at 520-884-8210, ext. 7508 or ajennings@arizonatheatre.org.

Non-equity actors may attend the call but will only be seen if time is available. Additional auditions will be scheduled later for equity and non-equity actors.

Actors must bring a recent headshot and current resume. Actors must prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song totaling no more than 4 minutes combined.

A piano accompanist will be provided if sheet music is presented. A CD player will also be available with an auxiliary cord to play music from a device.

If necessary, callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season.

ATC requests that local actors unable to attend auditions send a hardcopy headshot and resume to Anna Jennings: Casting, ATC, P.O. Box 1631, Tucson, AZ 85702-1631.