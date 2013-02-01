Two music series featured this month

Arizona Bach Festival returns for its 10th-annual season of inspiring, transcendent performances of the music of Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach, Jan. 13-Feb. 21. Performance venues are in North Central Phoenix and Paradise Valley. Tickets are $21-$30 in advance or $25-$35 at the door (student discounts available). Find more information and purchase tickets at www.arizonabachfestival.org.

The Church of the Beatitudes Jazz Coffee House Concert Series returns, featuring some of Arizona’s most prolific jazz artists. The next concert is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 on the Nelson Hall stage with a performance featuring the Latin percussion vibes of local favorite, Cinco De Moio, Minus 1. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit www.beatitudeschurch.org/concerts or call 602-264-1221.