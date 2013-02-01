Camelback Antiques hosts flea market

Camelback Antiques, at 2230 E. Indian School Road, is celebrating its second anniversary in that location with a storewide sale March 21-24, with discounts offered throughout the mall.

Along with the sale, there will be a Flea Market in the parking lot 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Flea Market shoppers are asked to park west of the mall in the lot between Heidelberg Bakery and Global Home. The mall will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that day.

Visit www.camelbackantiques.com or call 602-957-7357 for details.