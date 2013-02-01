Life Time Biltmore to offer many luxuries

Another health club will be opening in the area and it will aim to provide luxurious, resort-style offerings.

Life Time Biltmore is expected to open by the end of this year at 2580 E. Camelback Road as part of Biltmore Fashion Park. The two-story health club wil include a rooftop “beach club,” bistro and bar; group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates classes; one-on-one personal training; and small group GTX and Alpha training. There also will be two full-size basketball courts, leisure and lap pools, and a full-service salon and spa.

Members will enjoy a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery that will have metabolic assessments, nutritional coaching and sports and athletic recovery treatments. Chiropractic and physical therapy also will also be offered.

For more information, call 623-244-3200 or visit www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/az-biltmore.