Shop local during Independents Week

Valley residents are encouraged to “go local” by supporting as many locally owned businesses as possible during Independents Week, June 29-July 7.

The annual shopping event is organized by Local First Arizona, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and promotes independent, locally owned businesses. Local businesses contribute to a sustainable economy for Arizona and build vibrant communities.

For the entire week, consumers can use a Golden Coupon for 20-percent discounts at hundreds of participating businesses across the state. The weeklong celebration of local businesses lets you save money while shopping participating businesses in every imaginable industry.

Download a digital version of the Golden Coupon from the Local First Arizona website, or pick one up at some of the participating businesses, a listing of which also can be found online at: https://www.localfirstaz.com/independents-week/.