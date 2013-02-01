North Central News

 
Home / Business / Shop local during Independents Week

Shop local during Independents Week

July 2019

Valley residents are encouraged to “go local” by supporting as many locally owned businesses as possible during Independents Week, June 29-July 7.

The annual shopping event is organized by Local First Arizona, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and promotes independent, locally owned businesses. Local businesses contribute to a sustainable economy for Arizona and build vibrant communities.

For the entire week, consumers can use a Golden Coupon for 20-percent discounts at hundreds of participating businesses across the state. The weeklong celebration of local businesses lets you save money while shopping participating businesses in every imaginable industry.

Download a digital version of the Golden Coupon from the Local First Arizona website, or pick one up at some of the participating businesses, a listing of which also can be found online at: https://www.localfirstaz.com/independents-week/.

 

 

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Our Advertisers

 
 