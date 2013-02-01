New chef, new menu items at Taco Guild

Taco Guild recently welcomed a new executive chef, Diego Bolanos.

Originally from Costa Rica, Bolanos brings a unique vision and approach to Taco Guild. His redesign of the menu shows a commitment to using locally sourced ingredients.

Bolanos has spent time working in acclaimed kitchens including the Four Season in La Jolla, the Del Mar Market in San Diego and with Chef Lisa Dahl in Sedona at Mariposa Latin Grill.

Bolanos seeks to maintain an elevated approach to the Mexican heart of the restaurant, but also combine different cuisines to create distinctive dishes that helped put Taco Guild on the map.

Many of the fan favorite dishes including the grilled romaine lettuce salad and the coffee-braised beef taco remain on the menu, however, 23 new dishes were added including the street corn trio; grilled fruit salad; pork chicharon taco; lobster taco; roasted artichoke taco; Korean fried chicken taco; roast leg of lamb taco; and tostones, which are plantain cakes with bean dip, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, chipotle garlic aioli and choice of carnitas, chicken or coffee-braised beef.

Taco Guild, 546 E. Osborn Road, serves lunch and dinner during the week with daily happy hour specials, and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.tacoguild.com.