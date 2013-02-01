Acacia Library marks 50 years of service

On Saturday, Jan. 5, the Acacia Library, located at 750 E. Townley Ave., will mark 50 years of service to the community. Join City Librarian Rita Hamilton and community leaders for a celebration of Acacia Library’s past, present and future.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and will include a Mother Goose Storytime, screenings of the film “Chasing a Cure: The History of Sunnyslope 1900-1990,” a photo booth, and more. Light snacks courtesy of the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library–Acacia Chapter will be provided.

In addition, longtime area residents were invited to contribute to “Our Roots,” a storytelling project featuring remembrances of the library and the important role in has played in the Sunnyslope community. A sampling of those stories will be available to peruse as leaves on a large paper wall tree inside the main reading area of the library.

For more information, visit phoenixpubliclibrary.org or call 602-262-4636.