Amazon partners with MCCCD for certificate

The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) will collaborate with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and its AWS Educate program, to create a certificate program enabling tens of thousands of students with the opportunity to pursue tech careers in the cloud computing industry.

The cloud computing program is expected to be available in Spring 2020 for students who attend Phoenix College, with a goal to scale across Maricopa to other colleges. This is part of Amazon’s broader workforce development and training initiatives for residents across Arizona.