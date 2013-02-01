Area ranks high for home remodels

North Central Phoenix is on the map when it comes to a relatively high number of home remodeling projects.

A new study from Arlington Custom Builders said areas in the 85016, 85331, 85013 and 85254 were the zip codes of the top two sections for the most home remodeling projects in the country this last year. The neighborhoods are “always a trending area with a centralized location, large lots” and other features., the review said They also are a “great location.”

Besides North Central Phoenix, the Valley as a whole was ranked as the fastest- growing city in the country and is still the fifth most-populous city in the United States.

To learn more about the study, visit https://arlingtonaz.com.