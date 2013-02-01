Booze, a band and aiding injured animals

Two Pups Wellness Fund returns with its “Booze and a Band for the Bow Wows and Meows” fundraising party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Arizona Science Center’s CREATE space, 600 E. Washington St.

Four-legged lovers are invited to indulge in an evening of eating, drinking and dancing that promises to be a howling good time. Guests will enjoy paw-tapping live music with Status the Band.

All proceeds support the Two Pups Wellness Fund, which provides financial assistance for dogs and cats who are critically ill, injured, neglected or abandoned, primarily in the care of local shelters including Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Tickets are $150 each or $250 per twosome, and can be purchased online at www.twopups.org. For more information, call 480-490-7136 or e-mail thepack@twopups.org.