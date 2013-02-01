Cute Cookie loves to snuggle

Adorable Cookie is as sweet as her name implies. An Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technician rescued the cute four-year-old Sharpei mix.

Cookie was found lateral, on her side, overheated and suffering from many scars on her body from old wounds. After more examination at the Humane Society’s trauma hospital, it was discovered that she had cherry-eye, which was treated with surgery.

This charming sweetheart is a perfect example of not judging a book by its cover. Cookie is full of kisses, love and snuggles and she reminds people when she wants more pets by putting a paw gently on their hand.

Meet this loveable dog at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus at 9226 N. 13th Ave. Ask for animal number 616572. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, current vaccinations and a free follow-up vet exam. To learn more, visit azhumane.org/adopt. She might have been adopted by the time people visit the shelter, but Arizona Humane Society has dozens more wonderful pets that might also need loving homes. To see all the animals available for adoption now, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.