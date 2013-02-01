Demolition permit hearing on hold–again

By Teri Carnicelli

A city of Phoenix zoning officer was scheduled to hear a request to overturn the denial of a demolition permit for a home at 7019 N. Central Ave. on July 26, but the legal representative for the owners asked that it be pushed back until Oct. 1.

William Fischbach with Tiffany Bosco P.A. submitted a letter to Historic Preservation Officer Michelle Dodds on July 18, asking that the appeal be continued until Oct. 1. This is the third request for continuance asked for by the owners, David and America Young, since the initial hearing date of June 6. There is no time element involved, in that the permit has already been quashed. The Youngs are preparing their case to try to get the denial overturned, but it is a complicated process, and the couple hired legal representation in June.

Referred to as the William F. McElroy house, the home sits on property that was part of the original Orangewood subdivision platted by William J. Murphy in 1895. The Youngs filed an application in April to have the home torn down.

However, the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission voted 6-0 at its May meeting to initiate historic preservation review for the home, which could result in the home being listed on the Phoenix Historic Property Register, providing a new zoning overlay that would protect the home from major changes—including demolition.

In fact, the Historic Preservation Commission had filed an application with the city to change the underlying zoning of the property to add the “HP” designation. The commission was set to review that zoning request change (Z-42-19) at its own meeting on Aug. 19. Fischbach asked that the case be continued to Oct. 21, so that the demolition permit hearing could first precede it.

Should the commission approve it, which is likely, the request for HP designation—adding the home to the Phoenix Historic Property Register—would then move on through the process to the Phoenix Planning Commission and then the Phoenix City Council for a final vote.

For updates on the Oct. 1 hearing, visit www.phoenix.gov about one week prior, and select “More Public Meeting Notices” from the home page, then click on the Historic Preservation Hearing link for Oct. 1 and look for Application #HPDA 1900271 on the agenda. You also can call the Historic Preservation Office at 602-261-8699.