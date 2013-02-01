Experts warn about marijuana-infused candy

As Halloween approaches, experts are warning parents to be careful their children and teens do not get their hands on what they believe is regular candy that is actually infused with marijuana.

Gummy bears, chocolate bars, gummy worms, cookies and other edibles are available for adults who have medical marijuana cards to legally buy at dispensaries in Phoenix and around the state. However, some say children and teens might accidentally eat them, not realizing they have medical marijuana in them. Southwest Behavioral & Health Services vice-president of community services Ed McClelland said it’s important for adults to safely store any medications in their home.

McClelland and other medical experts around the country say the danger is anyone who consumes too much of cannabis plant’s main ingredient, THC, can experience paranoia, panic, dizziness, hallucinations and even death. They urge parents to keep medications locked or out of their children’s reach. It’s also recommended adults keep their medications in their original containers with the labels on them.

Anyone who suspects their child or teen might have accidentally ingested something containing marijuana or any other type of poison is urged to try to find out what the child consumed. If the person who ingested it is awake and alert, call the American Association of Poison Control Centers at 1-800-222-1222. If the individual collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing, or can’t be awakened, call 911.