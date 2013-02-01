Girl Scout cookies sold through March 3

For six weeks each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Through March 3, more than 11,000 girls in central and northern Arizona will be walking around neighborhoods and boothing in front of local stores learning entrepreneurial skills while selling delicious cookies.

The usual line-up will be available: Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, and Savannah Smiles, which retail for $5. Additional cookies include the Girl Scout S’mores, which sell for $6, and the gluten-free Toffee-tastics, which also sell for $6 and will be available in limited quantities, as only troops that opted in to selling these cookies will have them on hand.

Visit www.girlscoutsaz.org/cookiefinder and enter your ZIP code to find a cookie booth near you. If you want cookie finder access on the go, download the free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app onto your iOS or Android mobile device from Google Play or the Apple store.