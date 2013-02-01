Group gathers dresses for prom

The North Central Women’s League begins its third year of operation with several philanthropic endeavors already under way.

One of its ongoing partnerships is with the East Valley Women’s League’s Cinderella Affair, which gathers and distributes new and gently used formal wear and accessories (shoes, purses, jewelry, etc.) for lower income girls to use for free for their junior or senior proms.

The North Central Women’s League will assist this year with volunteering on the two distribution days in April, as well as gathering dresses and accessories during the month of February. Drop-off locations in North Central Phoenix include Flip Dunk Sports, 1515 E. Bethany Home Road; Frances, 10 W. Camelback Road; Muse Apparel, 100 E. Camelback Road; and Write-Ons, 6201 N. 7th St.

For more information about donating dresses or accessories for The Cinderella Affair, e-mail northcentralwomensleague@gmail.com.