Hear women authors at luncheon event

The Phoenix Branch of the AAUW Book Festival presents the Women’s Authors’ Luncheon on Saturday, March 30, at noon at the Beatitudes Campus Luther Life Center, 1610 W. Glendale Ave.

Katrina Shawver, author of the award-winning “HENRY: A Polish Swimmer’s True Story of Friendship from Auschwitz to America,” will join fellow authors Betty Webb, Stella Pope Duarte, and Ann Santoscoy as a guest speaker at this fundraising event. Books will be available for purchase and book signing.

Cost for the event is $40, which includes lunch. For reservations contact Lesli Jones at 602-283-4884 or leslipetlover@gmail.com.