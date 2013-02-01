Legendary Sunnyslope High football team to be honored

North Central News

 
November 2019

The heart of Sunnyslope High School beats strong among a family of athletes.

LeRoy Schneider is among the alumni who will be recognized at the Sunnyslope High School home football game tonight, Nov. 1. Those being honored are the key players in Sunnyslope winning a state championship game 60 years ago.

Schneider’s granddaughter, Gracia Colla, graduated from Sunnyslope earlier this year and played in the state championship volleyball team on campus. She and Schneider will be at the game and a happy hour at Spoke & Wheel Tavern on Central Avenue prior to the football game. Gracia is now in Grand Canyon University’s nursing program. The football players including Schneider, are expected to take the field for recognition at half-time.

LeRoy Schneider bonds with his granddaughter, Gracia Colla, pictured here, at Sunnyslope High School. Schneider was part of the Sunnyslope High football team that won a state championship game 60 years ago and Gracia played in the state championships with the volleyball team at the school before graduating earlier this year.

Schneider met his now wife when they were Sunnyslope High students and they got married their senior year.

 

