Letter carrier food Drive returns May 11

The largest single-day food drive in the United States—one that helps St. Mary’s Food Bank and other Arizona Food Banks stocked during the long—returns to your mailbox on Saturday, May 11.

More than 5,000 letter carriers in Arizona will be picking up canned food donations on their regular mail routes during the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) “Stamp out Hunger” Food Drive, which began right here in Arizona more than 40 years ago.

Throughout the week leading up to the food drive, local letter carriers will be dropping off reminder post cards and special grocery bags to residents’ mailboxes. Place donations out by your mailbox on the morning of May 11.

Items most needed by the food banks include canned fruit and vegetables, soups and meals in a can, pasta, peanut butter, tuna, rice and cereal. For more information on this event, visit www.helpstampouthunger.com.