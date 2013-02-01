Lifeguards, swim instructors sought

The city of Phoenix is hiring lifeguards and swim lesson instructors for the summer 2019 pool season. These are great jobs for teenagers, college students or teachers looking for part-time work during summer break. Apply with the Parks and Recreation Department at www.Phoenix.gov/Lifeguard.

Interviews will be held during March. No certification is necessary to apply; those selected will then take the certification class.

The city of Phoenix operates 29 public pools. Pools are open from Memorial Day weekend through July, with 11 pools open on weekends only in August through Labor Day. Registration for 2019 swimming lessons and aquatics programs opens on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.Phoenix.gov/Parks/Pools for more information.