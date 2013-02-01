Local crafters host Mama’s Makers Market

Support your local crafters and DIY-ers and celebrate all mothers by shopping the second-annual Mama’s Makers Market, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Shops at Town & Country, 2021 E. Camelback Road.

Get that perfect gift for an incredible woman in your life or find something special for yourself. Featuring more than 100 local artisans showing off their one-of-a-kind wares including art, jewelry, furniture, decor, clothing, health, beauty, food, and more.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IKJrpG.