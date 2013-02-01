More library branches opening Sundays

There will be more chances to check out books and other offerings at more branches of the Phoenix Public Library.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 22, four additional locations of the library system will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. They are Acacia Library at 750 E. Townley Ave.; Agave Library at 23550 N. 36th Ave.; Desert Broom Library at 29710 N. Cave Creek Road; and Desert Sage Library at 7602 W. Encanto Blvd.

All 17 Phoenix Public Library locations will now be open on Sundays. To learn more, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.