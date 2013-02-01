Night of the Three Kings at Phoenix Zoo

Celebrate “Noche de Reyes Magos” (the Night of the Three Kings) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Phoenix Zoo. The event features games and activities, specialty Mexican food, mariachis and a chance to visit with the Three Kings.

A lighted pathway of luminarias will guide you to the Neely Center where the Three Kings will be. See the Kings arrive on camels at 6 p.m. Write letters to the Kings and take a photo with them.

The celebration is included with ZooLights admission; food not included. Save $2 off your tickets by purchasing in advance online. Visit https://www.phoenixzoo.org.