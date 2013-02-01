Pay library fines with food donation

Once again, Phoenix Public Library is partnering with area food banks to pay your library fines and help restock the pantries of Valley food banks during Phoenix Public Library’s annual “Food for Fines” campaign, April 6-20.

One dollar will be deducted from your overdue fines for each can or box of food donated at any Phoenix Public Library location. A maximum of $75 in overdue fines may be paid with food.

Expired, perishable, homemade or refrigerated food will not be accepted. For more information, and a list of most needed items, visit PhoenixPublicLibrary.org or call 602-262-4636. Donations benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and Desert Mission Food Bank.