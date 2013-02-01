North Central News

 
Home / Community / Pay library fines with food donation

Pay library fines with food donation

April 2019

Once again, Phoenix Public Library is partnering with area food banks to pay your library fines and help restock the pantries of Valley food banks during Phoenix Public Library’s annual “Food for Fines” campaign, April 6-20.

One dollar will be deducted from your overdue fines for each can or box of food donated at any Phoenix Public Library location. A maximum of $75 in overdue fines may be paid with food.

Expired, perishable, homemade or refrigerated food will not be accepted. For more information, and a list of most needed items, visit PhoenixPublicLibrary.org or call 602-262-4636. Donations benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and Desert Mission Food Bank.

 

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


 

Our Advertisers

 
 