Phoenix Open funds benefit Girl Scouts

Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable giving arm of the Thunderbirds—hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open—recently awarded $50,000 to Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC). This gift, made possible by corporate partners and golf fans who attend the WM Phoenix Open each year, will support the council’s Social Impact programs addressing the needs of at-risk youth.

GSACPC Social Impact programs are designed to reach girls who may not otherwise have access to Girl Scouting. They operate as early intervention programs and empower girls who face challenges outside of their control to break cycles of poverty, incarceration, abuse, and other issues, and realize their full potential. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Girl Scouts’ social impact work in Arizona, which began with the innovative Girl Scouts Beyond Bars program that connects girls with their incarcerated mothers.

Other Social Impact programs include: Girl Scouts in Refugee Communities; Girt Scouts in Foster Care, serving girls in group homes; and additional programs that serve girls in homeless shelters, alternative high schools, detention centers and more.

“We are deeply grateful to the Thunderbirds Charities and their decade-long support of our efforts to introduce more girls to Girl Scouting,” said Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC. “It’s the best leadership development program for girls in the world that has proven positive life outcomes, and every girl deserves the opportunity to be a Girl Scout.”

“The most fulfilling aspect of what we do as tournament host is giving back. It’s especially rewarding to see the funds raised from the WM Phoenix Open impact our community in ways that matter today and tomorrow,” said Chance Cozby, president of Thunderbirds Charities. “We love the work GSACPC does in our community and are proud to invest in the future of Arizona. Girl Scouts represent the next generation of social, civic, philanthropic and economic leaders.”

Everything girls do in Girl Scouting is designed to help them grow into well-rounded adults prepared to meet the future successfully. To learn more about supporting or volunteering for these programs, visit https://girlscoutsaz.org/socialimpact.