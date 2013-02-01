Pop-up dog park opens downtown

Downtown Phoenix Partnership and the city of Phoenix on March 18 hosted the grand opening of Paw-Pup Park, a temporary canine activation located at 200 W. Jefferson St. Paw-Pup Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Paw-Pup Park represents a much-needed amenity for the growing downtown residential community.

“Downtown Phoenix continues to evolve as a live/work/play/learn neighborhood,” said R.J. Price with Downtown Phoenix Partnership. “With more and more residents moving in, a dog park is an in-demand amenity for our downtown.”