Public dog parks closed for repairs

Pet owners looking for shaded grassy areas to exercise their dogs in during the warm summer mornings are going to have to deal with some restrictions at Central Phoenix public dog parks in the next couple of months.

Maintenance at The Rose Mofford Sports Complex Dog Park, 9833 N. 25th Ave., began in May and continues through August. The large and small dog areas will be closed for maintenance on July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22.

Steele Indian School Dog Park off-leash activity areas are located north of Indian School Road and accessible from the west side of 7th Street. Both the large and small dog areas will be closed for maintenance starting on July 2 and will reopen on Aug. 13.

For all city dog park notices and closure information, call 602-495-0739 and press line 1, or visit www.phoenix.gov/parks/parks/dog-parks.